Auditor General Eugene DePasquale to give an update on audit of Harrisburg School District

Depasquale's most recent update revealed errors in the school districts budget, and that they were working to strengthen their human resource policies.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is planning on giving an update on his departments audit of the Harrisburg School District, on Thursday.

Previous audits have revealed errors in the districts budget and wanting to improve human resource polices.



The update on his audit will happen virtually.

Thursdays audit update comes months after his latest findings we're revealed back in April 2020.

Previous audits have raised some concerns with millions of dollars showing up in errors within their budget.

The Harrisburg School District has struggled with both administrative and financial issues.

The district was eventually placed into receivership by the state.

In his most recent update, DePasquale found that the district was doing background checks on her hires. However, they were not having them fill out sexual abuse disclosure forms -- which is required by law.

DePasquale explains that people applying for jobs that involve working with children, must disclose any past allegations of abuse.

The district has made some improvements though like closely monitoring overtime, payroll, and leave time. The district also eliminating travel advances and now requiring documentation for expenses.