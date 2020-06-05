Receiver Announces new Harrisburg School District School Board Member

Although the District continues to mourn the passing of Mr. Gerald Welch, the law requires that the Board replacement be identified on or before May 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Although the Harrisburg School District continues to mourn the passing of School Board Member Mr. Gerald Welch, the law requires that the Board replacement be identified on or before May 15, 2020. Pursuant to Section 3-315 of the Public School Code: In case any vacancy shall occur in any board of school directors by reason of death… the vacancy must be filled within thirty (30) days after the vacancy occurred.

On June 17, 2019, the Harrisburg School District was placed in receivership by the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas. Therefore, as the court appointed receiver, Dr. Janet Samuels is required to appoint a qualified elector to fill the vacant position, in lieu of a vote by the Board, until the next municipal election in November 2021.

Today, Dr. Samuels announced that she is appointing Ms. Nora Carreras to fill the vacant Board position. Samuels stated, “Not only does the School District have the responsibility of educating students, but should be a repository of information for students and families, and expressed she was seeking an individual with extensive knowledge and experience successfully working in the public sector, who would be a conduit of information with proven service.” Ms. Carreras works for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which provides care and support for the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens through services including public health and a variety of social services. Samuels applauds Carreras’ long history as a public servant along with her wealth of knowledge of resources that support children, families and the broader Harrisburg community, and sees Carreras as a wonderful addition to the School Board of Directors.

Acting superintendent, Mr. Christopher Celmer stated, “It is a pleasure to welcome Ms. Nora Carreras to the Harrisburg School Board of Directors. Ms. Carreras has a proven track record of providing advocacy and support for at risk families throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Ms. Carreras’ servant based leadership is a welcomed addition to the current School Board’s focus on working with the receiver and acting superintendent to improve the educational system within the Harrisburg School District.”

Ms. Nora Carreras expressed she is excited for the opportunity to become a member of the Harrisburg School Board of Directors and stated, “I am honored to join and support the District’s efforts to bring increased educational quality and fiscal accountability. Every student in the City of Harrisburg deserves the opportunity to thrive, learn in a supportive environment, and reach their full potential.”

Dr. Samuels and Mr. Celmer stated they look forward to working together with Ms. Carreras and the entire Harrisburg School Board of Directors to continue to bring positive change for students of the Harrisburg School District.