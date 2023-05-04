Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 sold at Harrisburg convenience store

A Speedway store on the 6800 block of Paxton Street in Harrisburg earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 from Wednesday night's drawing was sold at a retailer in Dauphin County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (21-26-30-45-47) and the red Powerball 23 to claim the prize, the Lottery said.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

A Speedway store on the 6800 block of Paxton Street in Harrisburg earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 17,100 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 4,400 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 2,400 tickets purchased with Double Play, the Lottery said. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $87 million, or $46.8 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball® tickets online or by visiting a retailer.