$6.6 million jackpot-winning Match 6 Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — A $6.6 million jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket from Tuesday night's drawing was sold at a Lancaster County retailer, the Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winning ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (1-4-9-23-30-39) to win the $6.6 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Rushi Petroleum LLC, 2270 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 129,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.