Match 6 jackpot-winning ticket worth $530,000 sold in Hummelstown

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $530,000 from Thursday night's drawing was sold at a store in Dauphin County, the Lottery announced Friday.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (5-7-19-24-30-39) to win the prize, the Lottery said. A Turkey Hill store at 240 Hershey Road in Hummelstown earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket, according to the Lottery.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.
Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 28,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time, the Lottery said.
How to Play Match 6 Lotto: Players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by a computer. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers, for three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total. Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play). Match 6 Lotto is drawn every evening and players can purchase up to 26 draws in advance.