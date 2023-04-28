Match 6 jackpot-winning ticket worth $530,000 sold in Hummelstown

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (5-7-19-24-30-39) to win the prize. It was sold at a Turkey Hill on Hershey Road.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $530,000 from Thursday night's drawing was sold at a store in Dauphin County, the Lottery announced Friday.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (5-7-19-24-30-39) to win the prize, the Lottery said. A Turkey Hill store at 240 Hershey Road in Hummelstown earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 28,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time, the Lottery said.