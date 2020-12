The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. 2nd and Hoffer streets, police say. A 19-year-old male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

According to police, a 19-year-old male victim drove himself to a local hospital for treatment after being struck by gunfire around 9:45 p.m. in the area of S. 2nd and Hoffer streets.