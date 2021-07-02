x
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection with domestic violence incident

Edward Wright, 30, is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident according to Steelton Borough Police.
Credit: Dauphin County Prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Steelton man is in custody after a reported domestic incident on Saturday according to police. 

Police say officers were called to the 500 block of South Second Street on Saturday for reports of a domestic violence incident. 

After investigation, Edward Wright Jr., 30, of Steelton, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of children, and resisting arrest among similar charges. 

Wright is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. 