3 men charged in police incident at neighboring businesses in Susquehanna Township

A female victim claimed she was being held captive and a male victim told police he was pistol-whipped during the incident. Three suspects are in custody, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three men are facing charges after an incident Sunday at two neighboring businesses in Susquehanna Township, police say.

Susquehanna Township Police say they were dispatched to a shots-fired call on the 2300 block of Walnut Street at about 10:21 a.m. The responding officers were initially unable to verify a crime had occurred, police say, but at about 11:02 a.m. dispatch received a call from a woman in the area of the initial shots-fired incident.

The woman, who was calling from the Street Lounge on the 2300 block of Walnut St., claimed she was being held captive by a man she had met the previous evening, according to police. The man was "psychotic," and was holding a gun to the woman's head, she claimed to police.

As County Dispatch continued to speak to the woman, they received additional information from a man at the neighboring Five Star Barbershop indicating that he had just been pistol whipped by a male suspect he identified as "Thomas," police say.

Upon arrival by Susquehanna Township Police and assisting agency officers a perimeter was established around the plaza. The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was activated and assisted with the removal of parties from Street Lounge and Five Star Barbershop, according to police.

Further investigation into the matter did confirm that two shots were fired in the area and that the assault of the male victim did occur, police say.

Police identified and charged three suspects in the incident. They are:

Thomas Edwards: Aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, person not to possess a firearm

Aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, person not to possess a firearm Marcelino Baez: Recklessly endangering another person, possession of drug paraphernalia

Recklessly endangering another person, possession of drug paraphernalia Deonte Housman: Recklessly endangering another person, person not to possess firearm