Police looking for hit and run vehicle in Dauphin County

Police say the vehicle is a sliver Jeep Liberty with moderate to heavy front-end damage.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police is looking for a vehicle that fled after causing a three-vehicle crash.

On the night of Sept. 19, at around 8:23 p.m., a silver Jeep Liberty caused a three-vehicle accident in the area of Linglestown Road and North Progress Avenue, police say.

The vehicle fled the scene after the crash without helping the people from the other vehicles.

Police are asking the public to help locate the vehicle and driver.

The Jeep should have moderate to heavy front-end damage, police say.