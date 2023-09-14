Lancaster County man arrested, facing charges for February hit-and-run crash

Michael D. Arndt, 55, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle after allegedly striking Lyndell Strickler, 21, with his truck.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing several charges after an alleged hit-and-run in February.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were dispatched to the area of 209 Lewis Road on Feb. 11 after a pedestrian was struck.

The victim was identified as Lyndell Strickler, 21, who was seriously injured as a result of the crash and was transported to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Two witnesses saw the striking car flee the scene, which was described as a dark-colored Ford Super Duty truck with silver toolboxes and a ladder rack. Witnesses also told police the truck had a construction logo on the door.

According to the affidavit, at the scene, it was apparent the truck had left the roadway at the time of the collision. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a mailbox, which were both located outside the roadway where Strickler was standing.

Pieces of the truck's grille and mirror assembly from the passenger's side of the truck were recovered at the scene.

Following an extensive investigation, Michael D. Arndt, 55, was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, driving with a suspended license, accidents involving damage to property, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to drive in the proper lane of travel.