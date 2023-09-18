Man charged in July 31 hit-and-run crash taken into custody in Hellam Township, police say

Travis Seiple, 38, allegedly struck a motorcycle with his vehicle and left the severely injured victim lying in the road when he fled the scene, according to police.

HALLAM, Pa. — Police have arrested a York County man charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and other offenses related to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle driver on July 31.

Travis M. Seiple, 38, of Windsor, was taken into custody last Friday by Lower Windsor Township Police, with assistance from Hellam Township Police, authorities said Monday.

He is accused of hitting a motorcycle head-on with his 1999 Ford Contour and fleeing the scene, police said. The driver of the motorcycle was severely injured and lying in the middle of the road when Seiple fled, police claim.

Seiple was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, according to police.

Seiple is also charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed, driving with a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving, duty to give information and render aid, failure to notify police of accident/injury or death, and disregarding a traffic lane.