York County police searching for man accused of striking, leaving severely injured motorcyclist

According to police, Travis M. Seiple, 38, struck a motorcyclist head-on on July 31 and fled the scene, leaving the injured driver in the middle of the road.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a York County man accused of striking and severely injuring a motorcycle driver and then fleeing the scene.

According to the Windsor Township Police Department, on July 31 at 5:21 p.m., Travis M. Seiple, 38, of Windsor was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Seiple allegedly hit a motorcycle head-on and fled the scene.

The motorcycle driver was severely injured and left in the middle of the road, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Seiple that same day. He has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving with a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving, duty to give information and render aid, fail to not (notify) police of an accident/injury or death and disregarding a traffic lane (single).

According to police, Seiple frequents many different addresses in the area of Windsor, Red Lion, Felton and Brogue. He is believed to be driving a maroon 1999 Ford Contour Sport sedan with the PA Registration of LXX-2595.