Two arrests made in 2016 Harrisburg homicide investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced on Thursday that two arrests have been made in connection to a 2016 shooting that took the life of one man.

On March 10, 2016, police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Mercer Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation was immediately initiated by police and remained ongoing until September 2023, when Khalid Carter and Leroy Gonzalez were charged for the homicide.