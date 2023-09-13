15-year-old arrested after Franklin County shooting

Aaron Helman, 15, allegedly shot one victim in the stomach, who was flown for treatment at York Hospital.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Officers with the Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to the alley between Garber and Glen Streets on Sept. 9 at 6:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing two males running from the area, while a third was seen limping away, according to the police affidavit.

Once arriving at the scene, police located Aaron Helman, 15, of Chambersburg, who was seen by witnesses on the ground behind his house on Glen St.

On Sept. 10, just before 11 a.m., police were alerted of a gunshot-wound victim being admitted to Chambersburg Hospital.

According to the police affidavit, The victim reportedly had a gunshot wound to the lower left portion of his back, approximately five inches above his waistline; due to the severity of the victim's wound, they were flown to York Hospital for additional treatment.

Police followed up with the victim on Sept. 12, who told them they were walking with a friend in the alley between Glen and Garber St. when they were shot in the back. Once the victim gave a description of the suspect, police matched it to Helman as the shooter.