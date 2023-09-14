Two teens arrested, charged as adults for alleged role in Lancaster County shooting

The investigation revealed that the shooting allegedly began following a verbal altercation between Jackson and another group, of which Vega was a member of.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two teenagers have been arrested following a shooting in Lancaster County.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, a shooting was reported on Sept. 12 just before 5 p.m. along the 300 block of Greenland Drive, a cul-de-sac neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, officers arrested Omar Naheem Jackson, 17, from Leola, in connection to the shooting. Then, on Thursday, Sept. 14, Nazier Vega, 16, from Lancaster was also arrested.

The teens have been charged as adults with the following charges: criminal attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.

Jackson and Vega were arraigned separately and incarcerated at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

The investigation revealed that the shooting allegedly began following a verbal altercation between Jackson and another group, of which Vega was reportedly a member of.

It is unknown at this time if the suspects know each other.