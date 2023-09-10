Man wanted after shooting and injuring 3, including a child, in Harrisburg

Police say that the suspect, Shawn Jason, should be considered armed and dangerous.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for shooting and injuring three people, including a child, Saturday afternoon.

Shawn T. Jason, 47, is wanted for charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and a person not to possess firearms.

On Saturday, around 1:26 p.m., police were called to a home on the 1800 block of North Street for a reported shooting with victims.

Police say one man, one woman and a 4-year-old child were left with gunshot injuries.

All three were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to their initial findings, police say the incident happened after an argument between neighbors.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team arrived at the scene sometime later to serve Jason a search warrant but soon discovered he had already left the home.

Police say Jason is believed to have left the area before they had set up a perimeter.

He was last seen walking east on Primrose Street.

Jason, who also goes by the aliases of Shawn Johnson and James Rice, is armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information on Jason's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900.

Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to Jason's whereabouts.