Police: Harrisburg truck driver accused of exposing himself in multiple incidents in Lancaster County borough

Pedro Casimiro, 40, is charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure, open lewdness and corruption of minors in alleged incidents dating back to 2019, police say

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a 40-year-old Harrisburg man with multiple counts of indecent exposure and related offenses connected to a series of incidents in which he exposed himself dating back to September 2019.

Pedro Casimiro was arrested earlier this month, according to New Holland Borough Police.

Officers began investigating early this year after receiving multiple reports of indecent exposure incidents, according to police. These alleged incidents involved a truck driver who had been seen exposing himself to several victims, including juveniles, police say.

Police were able to identify Casimiro as a suspect in the incidents in February when they observed him driving the tractor trailer truck described in some of the incidents.

Casimiro is charged with three counts of corruption of minors, four counts of open lewdness, and four counts of indecent exposure.

He was arraigned on the charges and released on $40,000 unsecured bail, police say.