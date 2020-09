Ricky A. Martin, 60, is accused of exposing his genitals to an acquaintance on August 26, according to Manheim Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have charged a 60-year-old Lancaster County man with indecent exposure in connection to an alleged incident that occurred on August 26.

Ricky A. Martin, of Strasburg, was charged after allegedly exposing his genitals to another person on the 1000 block of Grofftown Road on the afternoon of August 26, police say.

The person knew Martin, but their relationship was never sexual, police say.