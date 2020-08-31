York County man accused of exposing himself to woman and her children

Jose Hernandez, 77, allegedly was seen touching himself while he stood at an open window by the victims, who were in a yard in his Dover neighborhood, police say.

DOVER, Pa. — A 77-year-old York County man has been charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure and open lewdness after police say he was seen exposing himself and touching his genitals by a woman and her three children Friday afternoon.

Jose Hernandez, of the first block of Daisy Lane in Dover, was charged after Northern York County Regional Police investigated the woman's 911 call, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by the arresting officer.

Police say the woman reported that she was playing with her three children in her front yard when she saw Hernandez, who lives in her neighborhood, open his window and stand in it.

Hernandez was wearing a blue robe, which the woman could see was open, police say. He then began touching himself, the victim reported.

Police say the woman took a picture of Hernandez, which she showed to the responding officers.

Police questioned Hernandez, who admitted to standing in the window and seeing the woman and her children but refused to admit he touched his genitals, police say. When asked if his robe was open, Hernandez allegedly said the wind could have blown it open while he was standing at the window.