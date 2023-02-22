Police seek help in locating Dauphin County man charged with corruption of minors

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities in Dauphin County are seeking help in locating the suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Paul William Shayter Jr., 45, of Harrisburg, is charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
Investigators are trying to locate him, and Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to his apprehension.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police Det. Dan Smeck at (717) 554-1341, submit an anonymous tip to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.