Mechanicsburg man accused of sending sexually explicit texts to juvenile victim

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing charges after police say he sent sexually explicit text messages to a juvenile victim.

Daryl Moore, 53, of Breezewood Drive in Mechanicsburg, is charged with corruption of minors and harassment, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Authorities began investigating when the victim reported the text messages to police on July 17.

During an interview with police, Moore allegedly admitted to sending the suggestive texts, authorities say.