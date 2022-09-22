x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Mechanicsburg man accused of sending sexually explicit texts to juvenile victim

Daryl Moore, 53, is charged with corruption of minors and harassment, according to Upper Allen Township Police.
Credit: Upper Allen Township Police
Daryl Moore

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing charges after police say he sent sexually explicit text messages to a juvenile victim.

Daryl Moore, 53, of Breezewood Drive in Mechanicsburg, is charged with corruption of minors and harassment, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Authorities began investigating when the victim reported the text messages to police on July 17. 

During an interview with police, Moore allegedly admitted to sending the suggestive texts, authorities say.

Moore waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday and the charges were forwarded to the Cumberland County Courthouse, according to police.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Memorial held to honor fallen first responders

Before You Leave, Check This Out