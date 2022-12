Eduardo Montalvo, 48, is charged with multiple felonies after a four-month investigation, according to Harrisburg Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a Harrisburg man with the sexual assault of a minor.

Eduardo Montalvo, 48, was charged with multiple felonies after an investigation that was launched in August, when Harrisburg Police learned of an alleged incident involving Montalvo and a minor, police said.