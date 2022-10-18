x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Police search for Harrisburg man accused of child rape

Vernon Moody, 58, is known to frequent the downtown Harrisburg area, police say. He is charged with multiple felonies.
Credit: Harrisburg Police
Vernon Moody

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect accused of multiple felony sex offenses.

The charges against Vernon Moody, 58, stem from his suspected sexual abuse of a minor in 2015 and 2016, according to police.

He is charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, photographing, videotaping, depicting on a computer of filming sexual acts of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent exposure, according to police.

Moody is known to frequent the downtown Harrisburg area, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.

A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to Moody's location/arrest, according to police.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Central Dauphin parents, educators call for higher aide pay

Before You Leave, Check This Out