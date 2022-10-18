Police search for Harrisburg man accused of child rape

Vernon Moody, 58, is known to frequent the downtown Harrisburg area, police say. He is charged with multiple felonies.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect accused of multiple felony sex offenses.

The charges against Vernon Moody, 58, stem from his suspected sexual abuse of a minor in 2015 and 2016, according to police.

He is charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, photographing, videotaping, depicting on a computer of filming sexual acts of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent exposure, according to police.

Moody is known to frequent the downtown Harrisburg area, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.