Online Lottery player from Dauphin County wins $115,000 prize

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A player from Dauphin County recently won more than $115,000 in one of the Pennsylvania Lottery's progressive online games, the Lottery announced Friday.

The player won a prize of $115,87.65 while playing the online Ca$tle Quest game, the Lottery said.

Ca$tle Quest features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to multiply any prize won up to 10 times and a chance to activate two different bonus games.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at PALottery.com or by using the Lottery’s official app. Subscriptions are also available.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. To promote responsible play, online players can set time limits, deposit limits, and spend limits to suit their budget and play style, the Lottery said. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude for six months, one year or five years.

In Pennsylvania, help is provided by experts at the Problem Gambling Helpline or 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).