Franklin County player wins $125,000 online jackpot from PA Lottery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County online player recently won a prize of nearly $126,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

Ca$tle Quest features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to multiply any prize won up to 10 times, and a chance to activate two different bonus games.

