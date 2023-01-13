7-Eleven in New Cumberland sells $1.66 million lottery ticket

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.66 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in New Cumberland. The store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 7-Eleven store in York County sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was worth $1.66 million. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47.

The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located in New Cumberland, will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The winner has one year from the date of the sale to claim the prize. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.