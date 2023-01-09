Online lottery player from Lebanon County wins $279,452 prize

The player won the prize playing the Premier Jackpot online lottery game, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Lebanon County was recently awarded a $279,452 prize for winning the Premier Jackpot online game, the Lottery said Monday.

Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.

To play PA Lottery online games, create an account at palottery.com and add a payment method such as a debit card, credit card or linked bank account. Players must be 18 or older and provide proof of age and identity.

To play PA Lottery online games on a mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery Official App. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link. The App is also available through the Google Play Store.

To promote responsible play, online players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.