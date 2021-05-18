x
Police: Man injured in shooting on 1200 block of Kittatinny Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident was reported around 11:15 a.m. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for advanced medical treatment, according to police.

The incident is under active investigation and the Harrisburg Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-558-6900.

