Swatara Township Police conclude investigation into murder-suicide

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have concluded their investigation into a murder-suicide that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County on May 14.

Police said shortly before midnight, they were dispatched to a house in the 600 block of Mohn Street for a domestic incident.

Authorities did not receive an answer at the door, but heard a baby crying, so they forced entry into the home. Elizabeth Wise, 36, was found deceased on the couch from gunshot wounds. Brian Womelsdorf, 42, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers and EMTs provided treatment to Womelsdorf before transporting him to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he later died.

This investigation was conducted by Swatara Township Police with the assistance of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. It was determined that Wise and Womelsdorf had been arguing earlier in the evening, which resulted in Womelsdorf shooting Wise several times then shooting himself.