Police investigating homicide in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Saturday night in Lower Paxton Township.

On May 1, around 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Lancer Street for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died after succumbing to his injuries, police said.