Police investigating homicide in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Saturday night in Lower Paxton Township.
On May 1, around 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Lancer Street for a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died after succumbing to his injuries, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or with any information is asked to contact Detective Greg Langley at 717-657-5656 ext. 1142 or at glangley@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.