Three people injured in two separate shootings in Harrisburg

Police do not believe the two shootings are related at this time and said that the public is not in danger.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent three juveniles to the hospital on April 25.

Police were alerted a 17-year-old gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital at about 3 p.m on Sunday. The victim said he was in the area of Market and 14th Streets when the shooting occurred. His injuries are non-life threatening and he is expected to recover.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the second shooting at about 4:30 p.m. It occurred in the area of South 21st and Brookwood Streets.

Upon arrival, police located two 14-year-old victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said the two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and are expected to make full recoveries.

Officers at the scene were told that an unknown vehicle had approached the victims while walking and fired multiple times at them.

Police do not believe these shootings are related, and the public is not in danger.