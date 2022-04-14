Woman wanted for parole violation after killing Harrisburg firefighter apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Maryland

Khanyae Kendall, 23, is accused of removing her ankle monitor and going on the run. She pleaded guilty in 2018 to homicide by vehicle after striking Lt. Denny Devoe.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2017.

A Harrisburg woman wanted for violating her parole relating to the 2017 death of a firefighter was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Khanyae Kendall, 23, pleaded guilty in 2018 to homicide by vehicle for her role in a vehicle accident that killed Harrisburg firefighter Denny Devoe, who was on-duty and battling a blaze.

Kendall, who was driving a stolen vehicle while under the influence, drove through an intersection and struck Devoe.

She was sentenced to a prison term of five to 12 years.

On March 10, Kendall was released under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

On March 16, she removed her electronic ankle monitor and fled, Pane said.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend her.

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the fugitive task force arrested Kendall without incident in the 17000 block of King James Way in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

She was turned over to Montgomery County authorities pending extradition to Pennsylvania.