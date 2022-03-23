x
Crime

Woman convicted of homicide wanted for violating parole

In 2017, Khanyae Sade Kendall drove a stolen vehicle through an intersection while under the influence, hitting and killing Harrisburg firefighter Denny Devoe.
Khanyae Sade Kendall

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg City Police Department is seeking help to locate a woman who violated her parole agreement. Officials say Khanyae Sade Kendall, 23, is on the run after failing to remain in contact with her parole officer. 

In 2017, Kendall was found guilty of homicide by vehicle after she drove a stolen vehicle through an intersection while under the influence, hitting and killing Harrisburg firefighter Denny Devoe.

She was found guilty of homicide by vehicle and ordered to spend five to 12 years in state prison for killing Devoe. However, she was released on parole earlier this month. 

Anyone with information on Kendall's whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at -800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. All tippers are able to remain anonymous.  

