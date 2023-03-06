Rock Hall-of-Famers Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren set to perform at Hershey Theatre in May

The show is part of an expansion of Daryl Hall’s first solo tour in a decade and supports the release of “Before After,” his first solo record in over a decade.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Summer of Yacht Rock continues at Hershey Theatre, as one of the genre's admirals, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, will perform at the venue on Friday, May 26, Hershey Entertainment said Monday.

He'll be joined by special guest Todd Rundgren at the performance, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The show is part of a yacht rock-heavy weekend at the venue, as another icon of the genre, Boz Scaggs, is scheduled to perform there on Sunday, May 28.

The show is part of an expansion of Hall’s first solo tour in a decade and supports the release of his solo release, “Before After," Hershey Entertainment said.

Hall is best known for his duo group with John Oates, who visited GIANT Center in Hershey on Feb. 26, 2020.

Hall frequently collaborates with musical guests for his online video series, “Live From Daryl’s House,” featuring performances from his studio in upstate New York.

Artists making appearances include Grace Potter, Ben Folds, Train, Darius Rucker, Keb’ Mo’, Neon Trees, Smokey Robinson and Rob Thomas.

Rundgren, a multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. His work includes “Bang the Drum All Day,” “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me,” and production for Grand Funk Rail Railroad, New York Dolls, Meat Loaf (”Bat Out of Hell”) and Daryl Hall & John Oates.