Ahoy, Yacht Rock fans! Boz Scaggs is coming to Hershey Theatre in May

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is best known for two standards of the soft-rock genre, "Lowdown" and "Lido Shuffle."

HERSHEY, Pa. — Ahoy, Yacht Rock fans!

Boz Scaggs—who certainly belongs on the Mount Rushmore of the 1970s soft-rock genre's icons—will make a stop at the Hershey Theatre as part of his summer tour.

The show is set for 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Tickets are available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Born William Royce Scaggs in Canton, Ohio, Boz Scaggs is known for his fusion of R&B, rock and blues influences. His five-decade musical career includes three Top 40 hit singles with "It's Over," "Lido Shuffle" and the Grammy-winning "Lowdown."

The 78-year-old singer's latest album, “Out of the Blues,” is a mixture of classics and original compositions.

"Music has been a constant companion, and I'm feeling more free with it than ever," said Scaggs. "I feel like I've found my voice through all these years, and I've gotten closer to where I want to be with my approach."