Singer Tori Amos will perform at Hershey Theatre on July 6

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tori Amos, the trailblazing musician, author and activist, will return to Hershey for a performance at the Hershey Theatre on Thursday, July 6, Hershey Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Amos will stop in Hershey as part of a U.S. summer tour celebrating her 2021 album "Ocean to Ocean."

A classically trained musician with a haunting, mezzo-soprano voice, Amos first burst onto the music scene in the 1990s with her solo albums "Little Earthquakes" and "Under the Pink," which produced hits like "Cornflake Girl," "God," and "Crucify."

Amos has received five MTV VMA nominations and eight Grammy Award nominations. She is also listed among VH1's "100 Greatest Women of Rock and Roll" at number 71.

Following a sold-out World Tour throughout 2022, Amos will again perform with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan, with special guest support to be announced.

She will make stops at venues like The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and a special stop at Wolf Trap in Virginia, where Amos grew up attending shows.

“I am truly excited to be coming back to the U.S. on the ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’ this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” Amos said in a press release. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before heading to the States in June.”