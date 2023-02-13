Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will celebrate '50 Years of Dark Side' at Hershey Theatre on April 23

Touted as "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute Band," Brit Floyd will pay tribute to the iconic and groundbreaking musical masterpiece.

HERSHEY, Pa. — "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute Show" will make its way to Hershey Theatre in the spring, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

Brit Floyd will perform its "50 Years of Dark Side" tribute show on Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m., Hershey Entertainment said.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Brit Floyd's brand-new production will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the groundbreaking and iconic Pink Floyd masterpiece "The Dark Side of the Moon."

The show will feature classic tracks from the album, such as “Time,” “Money,” “Us and Them” and “The Great Gig in the Sky.”

The set list of over two and a half hours will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd’s magnificent catalog of albums, including tracks from “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell,” “Medal” and much more.

The band of musicians that audiences have become familiar with worldwide over the years will take the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of the classic Pink Floyd tracks.

At the helm is long-time guitarist, vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played over 2,500 Pink Floyd music-related concerts throughout his career. He will be accompanied by Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila and all the other expert musicians that have joined Brit Floyd's ranks over the last decade.