Harrisburg Police investigating shooting that injured 16-year-old

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured in the city Saturday night.

It occurred around 10:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of Kensington Street, according to city spokesperson Matt Maisel.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment, Maisel said. There was no additional word on the extent of her injuries.

She is cooperating with investigators but was unable to provide much information in the case.

Two vehicles were also damaged by gunfire in the incident, Maisel said.