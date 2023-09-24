Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg shooting

According to Lt. Kyle Gautsch, an adult victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound, and is expected to survive.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that occurred within the Hall Manor Housing Community just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound lying in the grass near the area of 53 Row in Hall Manor.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly expected to survive.

An adult suspect was additionally located and is in police custody, Lt. Gautsch told FOX43.