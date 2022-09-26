Former minister at Dauphin County church accused of attempting to solicit sex with minor online

David G. Kohlmeier, a former minister at the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg, was arrested as part of a Montgomery County undercover operation on Sept. 16.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of five men arrested in a Montgomery County online sex sting operation earlier this month is a former minister at a church in Dauphin County, police and court records show.

David G. Kohlmeier, 46, of Devon, Chester County, is among the suspects charged with felonies related to their alleged individual attempts to use social media platforms to contact minor children in order to have sexual relations with them, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

During an interview with police following his arrest on Sept. 16 in Conshohocken, Kohlmeier allegedly admitted he had been attempting to meet what he believed to be a 14-year-old boy at an apartment complex in order to engage in sex acts.

Kohlmeier was actually communicating with an undercover detective posing as a juvenile as part of a sting operation taking place over multiple social media platforms, according to a press release issued by Steele.

He is accused of engaging in "extensive online and text communications with a person (he) believed to be a minor child," Steele said in the press release.

Kohlmeier told police he and his family had recently moved to Pennsylvania because Kohlmeier had taken a job as minister at the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

The church's Board of Trustees recently confirmed Kohlmeier's employment and said he has been released of his duties.

Kohlmeier was taken into custody after his arrival at a meeting place he arranged via text message with the undercover detective, according to the criminal complaint.

He is charged with felony Contact with a Minor—Sexual Offense, Attempted Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Attempted Statutory Sexual Assault, Attempted Aggravated Indecent Assault and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility, as well as related misdemeanor charges, according to Steele.

Kohlmeier was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Harry J.Nesbitt III, who set bail at $99,000 cash.

During a bail review hearing on Sept. 19, Court of Common Pleas Judge Henry S. Hilles III reduced bail to $99,000 10 percent, and the defendant posted bail and was released.