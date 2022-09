Officials say two of the four victims are in critical condition.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four people were shot during the early hours of Sunday at a house party in Harrisburg, according to city officials.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. Officials say two of the four victims are in critical condition.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Harrisburg police continue to investigate.