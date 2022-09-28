Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

A male juvenile victim died at a local hospital of injuries sustained in a shooting on the 1900 block of Boas Street Tuesday night, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg.

It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. Police have not yet released the identity of the 15-year-old victim.