Eleven National Guard members compete in best warrior competition

Guardsmen from five states and District of Columbia gathered at Fort Indiantown Gap Tuesday for the start of the regional finals of the Best Warrior Competition.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Eleven members of the National Guard will compete in a four day long competition, where the winner will be named the best warrior.

The competition is made up of nine events and will test the competitors physical and mental endurance.

Some of the challenges include an obstacle course, a 12 mile road march, land navigation, weapons qualifications and even a written test.