7 Central Pa. National Guardsman are listed among The Governor's Twenty after competing in statewide shooting competition

Created in 1968, the Governor's Twenty is a state-level National Guard award presented annually to the top 20 shooters in each state.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Seven Central Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers and airmen finished in the top 20 of a statewide shooting competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, the PNG said Tuesday.

Created in 1968, the Governor's Twenty is a state-level National Guard award presented annually to the top 20 shooters in a state. Competitors use both rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire.

Through this fierce competition, participants test marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.

There were 83 soldiers and airmen in this year's field, the PNG said.

“The Governor’s Twenty is a great opportunity for Army and Air Force marksmen to come together in a rigorous -- yet friendly -- competition on equal ground,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The incredible level of skill demonstrated throughout this competition sets the standard of weapons readiness for the next generation of marksmen. Congratulations to our overall first-place finisher, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Yackovich, and to everyone who competed, for their excellence and professionalism on the courses of fire.”

The Army and Air Force both recognize the state award, and it is reflected on the service members’ official personnel record. The top 20 scorers were awarded the coveted Governor’s Twenty tab to be worn on their uniform and a certificate to identify them as being outstanding marksmen.

The 2021 Governor's Twenty recipients are: