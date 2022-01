Fire officials said the fire was reported at a vacant property.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire in Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported at the scene on the 600 block of Dauphin Street, according to county dispatch.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, along with the help of other fire companies, is working to clear the fire.