Detours planned on PA Turnpike while workers erect temporary overhead bridge between Harrisburg East and Lebanon/Lancaster interchanges Sunday

The detours will be in place from midnight through 5 a.m., the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Friday that detours will be in place in the Harrisburg area overnight on Sunday while workers erect a temporary overhead bridge across the Turnpike at Milepost 250.

The project is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. and last through 5 a.m. on Sunday, the PTC said.

All traffic in both directions between the Harrisburg East Interchange and the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange will be detoured while the work is underway.

A replacement bridge will be built along the existing bridge alignment. During construction of the new bridge, traffic will be maintained on the temporary bridge, which is being erected to the east of the existing bridge.

The necessary Turnpike closure will enable construction crews to safely move the temporary, overhead bridge into place, the PTC said.

Eastbound Detour: Motorists heading east during this time will exit at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247, and follow I-283 North to US 322 East to SR72 to the reenter the Turnpike at the Lancaster/Lebanon Interchange, Exit 266.

Westbound Detour: Motorists heading west during this time will exit at the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange, Exit 266, and follow SR72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to reenter the Turnpike at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247.

The existing bridge, built in 1950, is a single span, rigid frame reinforced concrete bridge that is approximately 78 feet long with a cross section that is approximately 37 feet from parapet to parapet, including two travel lanes and a raised sidewalk, the PTC said.

The replacement bridge is a two-span rolled steel girder structure that is 130 feet long with a cross section that will safely accommodate foot traffic. It is anticipated the new bridge will be completed fall 2022.

The bridge carries approximately 9,000 vehicles in daily traffic along State Route 441 (North Union Street) over the Turnpike in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

During Sunday’s closure, Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas. Changeable message signs will also provide information on these closures.