Pa. Turnpike to close overnight between Breezewood and New Stanton interchanges

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has issued an advisory stating that an 86-mile stretch of the turnpike will be closed in both directions overnight starting at 11 p.m. on March 20 between the New Stanton (Exit #75) and Breezewood (Exit #161) interchanges.

The road is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on March 21.

The closure is happening because crews need to safely remove the Country Ridge Road bridge. Blasting will be used in order to do this, so those living in the area can expect to hear a blast overnight.

Travelers at the Breezewood and New Stanton interchanges can take the following detour routes:

Westbound traffic:

Exit PA Turnpike at Breezewood

Follow US Route 30 West for 18.7 miles.

Follow US Interstate 99 North for 30.1 miles.

Follow US Route 22 West for 64.5 miles.

Follow PA Toll Route 66 South for 13.9 miles.

Enter PA Turnpike at New Stanton #75

Eastbound traffic:

Exit at New Stanton Interchange

Follow US Route 66 Business north for 0.2 miles.

Follow PA Toll Route 66 north for 14.2 miles.

Follow US Route 22 east for 63.7 miles.

Follow Interstate 99 south for 30.4 miles.

Follow US Route 30 east for 18.3 miles.

Reenter PA Turnpike at Breezewood Interchange

Vehicles will also be permitted to enter the turnpike at Somerset (Exit #110) and Donegal (Exit #91) interchanges and travel westbound as well as at Bedford Interchange (Exit #146) and travel eastbound.