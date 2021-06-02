Entry, exit ramps for 10 PA Turnpike service plazas to close for traffic sensor installation

The closures will last about an hour between midnight and 4 a.m. from Thursday through June 11, the PA Turnpike Commission said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that 10 service plaza entry and exit ramps will be closed for a few hours from Thursday through June 11, so that work crews can install traffic detection sensors for a Truck Parking Management System.

The ramps will be closed for about an hour between 12:01 and 4 a.m. on specified days listed below, the Turnpike Commission said.

During the 60-minute closures, the service plaza entry ramps will be closed to all traffic. Motorists will not be able to enter the service plazas and should seek alternate options for fuel, food and restrooms, according to the Turnpike Commission.

During the last half hour of the closures, the service plaza exit ramps will be closed for approximately 30 minutes, the duration of time it takes to install the traffic detection sensors. Visitors that do not exit the service plaza prior to the start of the exit ramp work will have to remain in the service plaza until the work is completed and the ramps reopened to traffic, the Turnpike Commission said.

The Truck Parking Management System is being developed to combat a statewide and national shortage of truck parking availability, according to the Turnpike Commission. The system will support the trucking industry by providing near, real-time truck parking availability data to truck drivers via digital message signs along the PA Turnpike roadways. This data will also be available to drivers through other travel apps and third-party truck parking information systems.

The following service plaza ramps will be closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on these days:

Hickory Run Service Plaza (I-476 northbound and southbound at milepost 86.1): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 3.

(I-476 northbound and southbound at milepost 55.9): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, June 4.

(I-276 westbound at milepost 328.4): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

(I-76 eastbound at milepost 324.6): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

(I-76 westbound at milepost 304.8): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 6.

(I-76 eastbound at milepost 289.9): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 7.

(I-76 westbound at milepost 258.8): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

(I-76 eastbound at milepost 249.7): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

(I-76 westbound at milepost 202.6): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between From 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 10.

(I-76 westbound and eastbound at milepost 172.3): Closed for a maximum of 60 minutes between From 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

Changeable message signs will also provide information on these closures. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.