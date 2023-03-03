Inmate injured in altercation with correctional officer at Dauphin County Prison

Officials at the prison said two inmates and at least two officers were involved in the altercation, which took place Feb. 26. The incident is under investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials at Dauphin County Prison are investigating an altercation between at least one correctional officer and two inmates that left one of the inmates injured last month.

The incident occurred at the prison on Feb. 26, officials said in a press release.

The injured inmate was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released back to the prison. One correctional officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, officials said.

“While we continue to review the evidence in this case, I want to make it clear to our community that any inappropriate or excessive use of force is unacceptable and will be handled swiftly,” said John Bey, Dauphin County Director of Criminal Justice. “Our office of Internal Affairs immediately launched an administrative investigation into this case and referred it to law enforcement authorities, who are conducting a separate criminal investigation.”

Bey said he can't comment on the details of the case, as it is still under active investigation by the prison’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.