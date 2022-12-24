63-year-old man dies at Dauphin County prison early Christmas Eve morning

Richard A. Carter, 63, allegedly had a medical emergency shortly after midnight. He was pronounced dead at 12:54 a.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An inmate at Dauphin County Prison died early in the morning of Christmas Eve after allegedly suffering from a medical emergency.

Carter had a preexisting medical condition that required medication. According to county officials, video evidence shows that a nurse entered his cell around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and he took his medication.

The medical emergency occurred shortly after midnight. According to authorities, prison and medical staff attempted life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED.

Officials say Carter did not have a cellmate and prison staff made rounds of his cell block every 15 minutes.

A temperature check in Carter’s cell immediately after the medical emergency allegedly showed the temperature at 73.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Carter was booked into the prison on Dec. 20 on a contempt charge, with bail set at $10,000.